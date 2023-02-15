Queer & Now: Hallie is ready to make you feel the love

From featuring in a high school rendition of the musical Footloose to kicking it on stage with Australia’s own Mallrat, 20-year-old Hallie has had quite the path leading them to where they are today. In their music video for Do It, the young musician sits, back against a wall, as yellow light flashes against their face. Solitarily, the singer casts their gaze aside as the music seeps in. Their auburn is hair braided and bold blue, orange makeup details their eyes as they roll their head to the side. And, then, in an instant, Hallie reveals what they’re experiencing: “Microscopic emotion turned into a giant moment”. After all, this is love.

When Hallie appears on Zoom, calling from Queensland, they are confessionally excited to be chatting with GAY TIMES. It’s a late “super sweaty” evening and the singer is back home in their bedroom reeling from a recent listening party and the rollout of their latest project, This Is Love. Not even 31-degree heat can hold Hallie back: “I’m used to it. Love it.”

As an artist overseas, many of us latch onto the breakout notable names from Troye Sivan to pop-punk rockers Stand Atlantic. Yet, amongst Australia’s growing music scene, acts like Hallie have been biding their time. Now, following the release of their debut EP, This Is Love, we catch up with Hallie for our monthly new music editorial series, Queer & Now, to hear more about their emotive sound, how they channelled their identity into their art, and exclusive details on their next big project.

How has growing up in Australia shaped your sound?

I take a lot of influence from my surroundings. Specifically, in nature, I go for bushwalks and write lyrics. A lot of samples in the back of my music are from nature too. I also take a lot of inspiration from Australian artists like Stella Donnelly. I reckon you’d really like them! She’s an indie folk artist and a huge feminist. I loved everything she’s been doing.

Your songs are inspired by your experiences with gender and identity – was that an intentional choice or an organic creative decision?

A bit of both! There’s a track on the EP called Do It which came quite organically. I was on a zoom session, with Covid, when I wrote it. I didn’t really know what it was about until afterwards. From there, it then felt like this song was the right way for me to tell this story and discuss these parts of myself. So, I’ve been keeping that train of thought going and it has been really nice delving into it. I’ve had the chance to learn a lot about myself and my sexuality from my writing and reflection, so it’s really nice.

Where did the message of your single, Do It, stem from?

I had just come out, I’m pansexual if we want to label it. I came out of a relationship with a man and it was really confusing because I’d been in that for a long time and hadn’t explored my queerness. Then, I met a woman and I was so nervous questioning whether I’m gay and the imposter syndrome was so intense. So, writing Do It was a stream of consciousness over a couple of days. Then, two weeks later, I went out and saw her. In my head, I was like: ‘Just do it. Just do it. Just do it’. So, I told her that I like her but it was rooted in imposter syndrome and, I think, a lot of my gender-fluid people understand that.

You’ve started building your name in the Aussie music scene. How did you first get your start as a musician?

Oh God, how far back do we go? I feel like it’s like the typical I’ve always wanted to be a musician, but I have. I started songwriting when I was quite young and started to learn the guitar in primary [school]. I did musicals through high school and when I left school, I started playing gig venues and my original music to crowds at 18.

What’s your favourite music memory?

I opened for Spacey Jane, an Australian band, in 2019 and it was my biggest and most attentive crowd yet. I just remember feeling like I was on drugs because everyone was in it together. They were in it with me and it felt like the energy was just being so transferred between us. They were replying to me in some way and it was in that moment I was like ‘my god, this is so the right thing for me. I so want to do this.’ It was a big moment for me. And, secondly, I had a listening party a few days ago — I had to sneak that one in!