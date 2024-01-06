Long Live Montero: Here’s where you can watch Lil Nas X’s tour documentary

A release date for Lil Nas X’s tour documentary has finally been announced.

Back in August, the talented Grammy winner surprised fans when he announced his first-ever documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero.

The film – which is co-directed by Academy Award nominee Carlos López Estrada and award-winning filmmaker Zac Manuel – is set to shine an intimate light on LNX’s personal and private life as he navigates his popular concert tour.

The synopsis reads: “Shot over the course of 60 days with unparalleled access, the film follows Montero Hill, a.k.a. Lil Nas X, on an emotional odyssey through the creation and performance of the critically acclaimed “Long Live Montero” show.”

On 9 September, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero made its grand premiere at the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) – receiving critical acclaim for LNX’s vulnerability and behind-the-scenes look into his creative process.

Since that fateful day, many fans have wondered if the film would be given a wide theatrical or streaming release.

Fortunately, the future of the highly anticipated documentary was revealed on 4 January.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero is set to debut on HBO on 27 January at 8:00 pm ET.

The documentary will also be available on the network’s streaming service, Max.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

Shortly after the news was announced, fans took to social media to express excitement over the film’s wide release.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote: “Oh, this is music to my movie-loving ears.”

Another fan commented: “ahhhh we won can’t wait to stream once it drops!!!”

Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero isn’t the only project the ‘Industry Baby’ rapper is dropping in 2024.

On 2 January, LNX teased his new music era with a cryptic Instagram post, featuring a photo of him wearing a white wedding dress and a mysterious video graphic.

“I know it’s been 2 years but….yall ready for a show?” his caption read.

While many fans were left gagged by his upcoming return to the music sphere, some individuals used the opportunity to spew hate toward the 24-year-old.

Fortunately, LNX didn’t let the haters get him down, resulting in the ‘Old Town Road’ singer uploading an X post teasing more information about his comeback single – which is reportedly set to feature pop icon Kesha.

“I love this constant cycle the world has with me. When I started making music yall told me I was just another Twitter rapper. Then I made the biggest song of all time,” he wrote.

“Yall called me a one-hit wonder. Then I dropped one the most streamed albums of the year with 3 top 5 hits. Now yall saying my new shit not finna do nothing. At some point, yall gotta realize I am gods favorite. 1/12/24.”

It looks like 2024 is set to be the year of Lil Nas X.