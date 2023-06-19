Harry Styles Wembley Stadium review: a triumphant return for the solo star

There’s a palpable sense of excitement at Wembley Stadium as the crowd – adorned in pink cowboy hats, glittery boots and multi-coloured feather boas – wait for Harry Styles to take the stage. Tonight is the pop superstar’s final show of a four-night residency for the last leg of his spectacular Love On Tour dates.

Brassy opener Daydreaming kicks off the night with Styles – high energy as ever – running laps across the stage, flaunting his black-and-red embellished ensemble to the adoring crowd. The former One Direction star breezes through the openers which include the shimmering Golden, with the crowd chanting back every word of its catchy chorus, into the groovy Adore You and mellow Keep Driving, closing out with the rockier tones of She.

Fans are also treated to bouncy love-song Daylight, followed by a throwback to the One Direction days with Stockholm Syndrome – its brash guitar riffs pierce through the crowds’ extra-loud reception to it. For the more intimate part of the show, Styles moves forward to the extended stage – waving to fans, giving them thumbs-ups and blowing kisses throughout as a show of gratitude, something which is mentioned earnestly throughout the evening.

Truly the biggest surprise of the night comes with a performance of Sweet Creature – a delicate, moving track from his debut record. Twinkling acoustic guitars accompany Styles’ heartwarming lyrics about finding comfort in a person, a sentiment that is undoubtedly shared by many in the crowd. Styles makes a point to start his shows by encouraging people to “please feel free to be who you’ve always wanted to be”, setting a precedent that, for at least the two hours you’re in his house, you’re welcome to be you – whatever form that might take.