Halsey opens up about their pronouns in heartfelt post

“The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me.”

Music superstar Halsey has opened up about changing their pronouns to she/they in a heartfelt post.

Taking to their Instagram stories, the Graveyard singer revealed the reasoning behind adding their pronouns to their bio, stating: “For those asking RE:my updated IG bio, I am happy with either pronouns.”

They continued: “The inclusion of ‘they’ in addition to ‘she’ feels most authentic to me. If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. Thanks for being the best.”

Earlier this month fans noticed that the singer-songwriter quietly added their pronouns – she/they – in their bio on Instagram.

After receiving love from their LGBTQ+ fans, Halsey posted a sweet message to their Instagram story and thanked the fans for the contestant support.

ig story – iamhalsey pic.twitter.com/nTB4sqlwFk — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) March 22, 2021

Over the years, Halsey, who identifies as bisexual, has proudly shared their LGBTQ+ journey with fans.