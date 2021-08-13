Dua Lipa and Elton John team up on new Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) single

Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa have dropped their brand new collaboration Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) and it’s everything.
Backed by a modern disco sound, the dance record was created using a combination of four classic Elton John tracks – Kiss the Bride, Rocketman, Where’s the Shoorah, and Sacrifice.
Throughout the hypnotic song, Lipa and John deliver incredible vocals that are sure to leave fans yearning for their own trip to the dance floor.
To make this release even more iconic, the two pop legends also unveiled a stunning accompanying video for the track.
Directed and animated by Raman Djafari, the visual showcases animated versions of John and Lipa as they traverse a dynamic and euphoric universe.
From stop motion characters and intricate dance routines to extraterrestrial fantasy lands and trippy animation the video for Cold Heart is a fun and mind blowing experience.
Speaking on the track’s infectious production, electronic producers PNAU said they wanted to take Lipa and John into their “psychedelic” world.
“Setting a stage for the two greatest performers in the world today Sir Elton John and Dua Lipa, we knew we had to go in deep,” they explained.
“[We had to] take them into our world, the psychedelic lazer black lit club. Where all of us can meet on the dance floor, forget the outside and lose ourselves in the healing waters of music and love eternal.”
The Your Song artist also released a statement about the record and opened up about his bond with Lipa.
“The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists,” he said.
“And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”
Dua Lipa echoed similar sentiments to the Rocketman singer and described the creative experience as “very special.”
“Ever since we first “met” online, we totally clicked. Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humour – a perfect combination,” she explained.
“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. It’s so very special, with some of my very favourite Elton John classic songs combined – I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can’t wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”
This isn’t the first time the two pop artists collaborated on a project.
Earlier this year, Lipa and John performed a stripped down version of Bennie and the Jets during the virtual Academy Awards pre-show.
Check out the video for Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) below and listen to the track here.