Dove Cameron and Khalid release new single We Go Down Together

Dove Cameron has released a heartfelt single, We Go Down Together, featuring soulful singer Khalid.

It’s Valentine’s Day so we’re here to remind you of one of the last week’s most exciting releases. Cameron’s new track is an enchanting ballad that explores the intense connections humans form in their romantic and platonic relationships and how deeply we can love one another.

Co-written by Cameron, Khalid, Ryan Daly, Riley McDonough and Connor McDonough, the collaboration ties the former Disney star’s pop prowess and Khalid’s signature smooth vocals into their personal new track. Both artists’ styles blend seamlessly into the music video’s lush and atmospheric visuals.

“This song is very personal and special to me,” Cameron says in a press release. “Working with my friend Khalid on this record makes the experience even more magical. I’ve been exploring different sonic palates as I write my debut album and finding new ways to give myself to my fans.

“This song and accompanying music video are like a little distilled love letter in a bottle. A song about a timeless love, the kind of love that makes you feel like you might be the only two people left on earth, and you wouldn’t even notice.”

Speaking on their new track, We Go Down Together, Khalid shares: “Working with Dove Cameron was an absolute pleasure. Our time on set together was magical and I can’t wait for the world to see and hear what we created together.”

Watch the official music video for We Go Down Together here and below.