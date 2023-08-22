If you didn’t hear, the boys are back and Acton Town is prepping for the ultimate takeover. Roads are closed and a flurry of tote bags and Boygenius merch shirts flow into The Old Cricket Pitch in Gunnersbury Park.

Musical hosts-meets-headliners Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus are no strangers to London, each playing sold-out shows last year. Since then, The Record secured the band a first-ever number one slot on the charts which, of course, gave way to a die-hard cult following. West London’s Gunnersbury Park marks Boygenius’ largest show to date, yet the outdoor festival feels unimaginably intimate like a sweaty set in your favourite shoebox venue.

Opening the festival, Irish singer-songwriter Soak (Bridie Monds-Watson) builds on the buzz already brewing on Gunnersbury’s grounds. Leading with their soft rock-leaning sound, the surrounding crowd lazily takes in their tunes, swaying along in the sunshine. Next up, US-born Ethel Cain aka Hayden Anhedönia, a rising gothcore artist, sweeps on stage kitted out in an all-American outfit with her blouse and Converse donning her country’s flag. An eager crowd of girls, gays and honourably boyfriends and dads all crane their necks to catch a glimpse of the unpinnable Cain. Bringing a slightly milder set, Cain’s return to London saw her shift from the intimate spaces of Omeara and Heaven to one of her biggest audiences to date.

And, here, at Gunnersbury, the breakout star has no trouble adjusting to her ever-growing audience. Opening with the setlist staple ‘A House In Nebraska’, a dark and saccharine lament on losing the sense of home, the singer finds refuge in her cult-following crowd. Stadium-ready pop anthem ‘American Teenager’ proves a highlight, with Cain running down to the front of the crowd and fans chanting the chorus back at her like it’s the queer national anthem. It’s clear from the few tracks alone that Cain is more than a support act on the line-up. Wrapping up her set, the artist leans into the well-practised close-outs, ‘Sunbleached Flies’ and fan-favourite ‘Crush’, rather than swapping in purgative album-closer ‘Strangers’ or newly released single, ‘Famous Last Words’.