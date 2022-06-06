MUNA: “We want to be the band we wished for when we were younger”

Treading a balance between experiencing joy and acknowledging its loss remains a weighted dynamic for the trio. “There’s something that we’ve tried to express with this record,” Katie explains. “When it comes to moments of peace or joy, allowing yourself to receive those emotions is hard. It took a really long process of making changes in my life where I was even willing to be happy.” As a largely self-documented band, forking out emotional value and “trauma porn”, particularly as LGBTQ+ people, became exhaustive. MUNA, as a whole, became tiresome of that rhythm. “It’s encouraged to write about your pain so a white or straight person can empathise with your struggle,” Naomi says. “No way, fuck that, read it and change how you live your fucking life.” As queer people, the band agree we fall upon an understanding (and necessity) for imposed boundaries. “Another piece of this record that we don’t talk a lot about is actually boundaries,” Katie adds. “It’s really cool that you have an awareness that there are some things in your life that are just for yourself because it’s really hard work to feel out your own limitations. But, as we’ve gotten older, we’ve learned what we can share and what we need to keep to ourselves and that allows me to have the energy to have good days.”

MUNA are at the masthead of rewriting pop’s queer legacy. In their unashamed existence, the trio are forcefully rewriting a genre with lyrics surveying past relationships, struggling mental health and, now, a move towards happiness. For the band, the sanctity of MUNA extends past their blistering beats and into their shared lyrics. “What’s really sacred with MUNA is the songs about our personal relationships, and the stuff about each other,” Katie tells GAY TIMES. “In the second record there was some hard stuff around talking about myself, especially when I’m talking about my family history.” These shared moments, between music and fans, are what set MUNA apart. Take, MUNA’s banner hit I Know A Place – or politicised scream-along banger Loudspeaker – which has created a sonic safe space for the queer community. “It’s such a purpose giving experience when a song resonates with a certain community — it’s so affirming,” Naomi says. “We have a heart-soul connection, and that is so meaningful. We’re so aware that someone is going to listen to this and it’s not just us.” Nodding, Josette agrees: “It keeps us going as a band. It’s the purpose of making a song that is for someone else. I believe in the power of MUNA, which is a thing that is outside of the three of us and that has always been the guiding principle of whatever we do.”

Soon to be three albums deep, the fateful connection between fan and band is not taken for granted by the alt-pop trio. A shared personal anecdote about their debut album later, the band shuffle together in meagre efforts to hide their crying. Noami orders the trio to all “look away” and hides behind their thick-framed shades. It’s no surprise – MUNA have always been unafraid to wear their emotion outright. “That first record we made, About U, I don’t think we knew anything about what we were doing or why we were making the decisions that we were making,” Josette says, wiping tears. “We were just making songs, the three of us in college, and not knowing that anything could ever have an impact, but they were going to become the anthem of who we were as people and who we were as a band – that arbitrary decision was pure God energy. The concept of MUNA has always been a step ahead of us.”

MUNA’s music is a versatile mosaic of queer experiences, even if it is pummelling through an emotional crisis. “We took that into the second record knowing that what you say holds meaning to people,” Noami says. “You’re in immense pain and have that responsibility to not succumb to that pain and to defeat it is referenced in the music. At the end of it, it was exhausting to be embroiled in some kind of feverish, intense emotion. So, what if that emotion was fun and positive? I think that was what was missing from our discography and that’s what this new record does.”