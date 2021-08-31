The victim of a suspected homophobic murder has been named by police as 50-year-old Ranjith Kankanamalage.

Kankanamalage’s body was found dead in Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park, East London, in the early hours of 16 August.

The 50-year-old, who was known as Roy by friends, was declared deceased at the scene by members of the London Ambulance Service who arrived at around 6.30am.

He was found to have a head injury and a post-mortem examination later ruled that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

In a statement released by police, it was confirmed that the “incident is being treated as a homophobic hate crime”.

They urged the LGBTQ+ community in the area to report anything suspicious to police immediately, especially at night.

According to the Met Police statement, Kankanamalage’s family is being supported by specialist officers and they have shared an image of him in an appeal for those with information on what happened to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett, policing commander for Hackney and Tower Hamlets, sent his well wishes to Kankanamalage’s family over the “horrific murder”.