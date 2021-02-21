US House of Representatives set to vote on the Equality Act next week

This is a major step forward in the fight for LGBTQ+ protections and rights.

It has been reported that Rep. David Cicilline reintroduced the Equality Act in the House of Representatives this past Thursday, with the bill being voted on next week.

The Equality Act, which aims to protect LGBTQ+ people from discrimination in fields such as housing or employment has passed its vote in the House of Representatives.

Back in 2019, the bill passed by 236-173 vote, with most Democrats voting in favour, alongside eight Republicans. Seven Democrats abstained from voting, with 173 no votes coming from the Republican party.

Cicilline discussed the importance of the bill, stating: “In 2021, every American should be treated with respect and dignity.”

He continued: “Yet, in most states, LGBTQ people can be discriminated against because of who they are, or who they love. It is past time for that to change.”

On top of being reintroduced in the House, Democratic senators Jeff Merkley, Cory Booker and Tammy Baldwin have also announced that they will be reintroducing the bill to the Senate.