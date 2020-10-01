Unity Talks: Teddy Brown on how the Black Panthers inspired the Gay Liberation Front in the UK

When did you become aware of your sexuality?

When I was 11 years old I became aware of my attraction to other boys, but my mother and I both agreed it could just be a phase as it’s quite common at that age. At 15 I told her again, she cried on my shoulders, I cried on her shoulders and she said you’re going to have to deal with racism and the hostility people have towards homosexuality. Now, I told her for two reasons, one I knew she loved me and would never reject me while my behaviour wasn’t malicious or evil in any way. But I knew she’d been involved in the NAACP and heard speeches from Bayard Rustin. He said “one day gay people will be fighting for their rights in the same way as black people were fighting for theirs.” He was also the organiser on The Great March on Washington where Martin Luther King gave his famous “I have a Dream” speech. J Edgar Hoover tried to fabricate a relationship between King and Rustin in order to undermine the movement. So although he turned up, he was bundled up and moved away and he knew this association would have been detrimental. This was five years before Stonewall. I’m only myself finding out in the last 15 years how significant a part he played in Black Civil Rights and gay rights. He was openly gay and had been arrested in 1953.

How did you feel about your sexuality?

I came out when I was 15. I didn’t know any other gay people except two boys at my school who, like me, considered suicide. To me, at that age in 1966 the future for me looked a disaster. How was I going to meet someone? Have a relationship? Being a homosexual, because we weren’t using the word ‘gay’ then, yeah I knew I’d be subject to being arrested. My mother died a few months after I told her due to previous health complications. I then moved into a children’s home with my younger brother and sister. I told the psychiatrist that I thought I was becoming a homosexual, after I’d sussed him out of course. There was a serious risk of conversion therapy, but he felt understanding so I talked to him. His attitude was the same as my mother’s, “you’re going to have to deal with this”. I was 16 and the two other guys at school that I thought were homosexual had committed suicide. I had thought about it, but it wasn’t ‘oh woe me’, it was for the reasons Black slaves jumped overboard. They weren’t jumping overboard because they felt bad about being Black. They jumped overboard because they didn’t want to face up to a life of what was going to happen to them. And that’s how I felt. So I managed to not do it partly because I wanted to keep an eye on my younger brother and sister who were still in care. I also wanted to find another sister who had been sent to the States.