UK government launches review of military’s ‘gay ban’ 22 years after it ended

The government confirmed that an independent review of how the military’s ‘gay ban’ impacted LGBTQ+ veterans will soon be launched.
Until 12 January 2000, it was illegal to be LGBTQ+ in Britain’s armed Forces – something which often resulted in those thought to be so being arrested, searched and questioned by the Special Investigation Branch of the Military Police.
It is estimated that this ban impacted roughly 5,000 people, with the newly announced review looking into how being ‘dismissed in disgrace’ from the military as a result of sexuality affected veterans.
Minister for Equalities Mike Freer said the “government is committed to righting the wrongs of the past.”
He continued: “Listening to those veterans affected by the ban will be critical to moving forward.
“Our Armed Forces have given us freedom and peace, and I am proud to stand alongside every LGBT veteran.”
Despite welcoming the review, Fighting With Pride Joint Chief Executives Caroline Paige and Craig Jones MBE called on the government to get results as soon as possible.
In a joint statement, they explained: “Thousands of LGBT+ veterans still live in shame and poverty, outside the military family and its network of support. They stepped forward to serve their country and were treated with shocking cruelty. It has been more than twenty years since the ban was lifted, but the Government has left these veterans behind.
“We welcome today’s announcement and will work with the Government to achieve rapid progress and meaningful reparations for our LGBT+ Veterans.”
Once the review is completed, the Office for Veterans’ Affairs will work closer with charities to provide increased support for veterans affected by the restrictions.
In its 19 January announcement, the government confirmed that more details will be shared once a chair of the review is decided on.
As well as the impact of the ‘gay ban’ on LGBTQ+ veterans, it will seek to give recommendations on the accessibility of veterans’ services for LGBTQ+ ex-Service personnel and how members of the community can be accepted in the military going forward.
Minister for Defence People and Veterans Leo Docherty added: “While the modern military embraces the LGBT community, it is important that we learn from the experiences of LGBT veterans who were affected by the pre-2000 ban.
“This review will allow the voices of veterans to be heard and importantly will help us better tailor support to the community.”