UK government launches review of military’s ‘gay ban’ 22 years after it ended

The government confirmed that an independent review of how the military’s ‘gay ban’ impacted LGBTQ+ veterans will soon be launched.

Until 12 January 2000, it was illegal to be LGBTQ+ in Britain’s armed Forces – something which often resulted in those thought to be so being arrested, searched and questioned by the Special Investigation Branch of the Military Police.

It is estimated that this ban impacted roughly 5,000 people, with the newly announced review looking into how being ‘dismissed in disgrace’ from the military as a result of sexuality affected veterans.

Minister for Equalities Mike Freer said the “government is committed to righting the wrongs of the past.”

He continued: “Listening to those veterans affected by the ban will be critical to moving forward.

“Our Armed Forces have given us freedom and peace, and I am proud to stand alongside every LGBT veteran.”

Despite welcoming the review, Fighting With Pride Joint Chief Executives Caroline Paige and Craig Jones MBE called on the government to get results as soon as possible.

In a joint statement, they explained: “Thousands of LGBT+ veterans still live in shame and poverty, outside the military family and its network of support. They stepped forward to serve their country and were treated with shocking cruelty. It has been more than twenty years since the ban was lifted, but the Government has left these veterans behind.

“We welcome today’s announcement and will work with the Government to achieve rapid progress and meaningful reparations for our LGBT+ Veterans.”