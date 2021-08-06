UK Government accused of ‘burying’ research regarding conversion therapy

Campaigners have accused the UK Government of burying important research that looked at people’s experiences of conversion therapy in Britain.

A report was commissioned more than two years ago during Theresa May’s time as Prime Minister, and was funded by the Government Equalities Office.

Led by Adam Jowett, of Coventry University’s Psychological, Social and Behavioural Sciences department, the research called for people to share their first-hand experiences of conversion therapy in the UK.

This was based on “whether it happened in a medical, commercial or faith-based context”.

Conversion therapy refers to any attempt at changing a person’s sexuality or gender identity, and often involves techniques such as electroshock therapy or prayer.

More than two years on and the report is still nowhere to be seen.

After a Freedom of Information request, the BBC discovered that a final draft of the report was received on 15 December 2020.

“It sounds like it’s just been buried in a drawer somewhere and it’s not that urgent,” said Matt Hyndman, co-founder of the Ban Conversion Therapy campaign group.

He added that considering the urgency of the issue and the fact that meaningful legislation to ban the practice would protect thousands of vulnerable LGBTQ+ people, the report should have been published back in January.