Turkish police use tear gas and violence to break up Pride march

Turkish authorities attacked LGBTQ+ activists with tear gas during Instanbul’s Pride parade on Saturday (26 June).

During the Pride march, riot police descended upon the crowd and assaulted Pride goers with tear gas, rubber bullets, and physical force.

The violent incident spawned from Ali Yerlikaya, the governor of Instanbul, refusing to approve a permit for the parade.

According to a local media report, at least 20 people were arrested during the police attack.

Shortly after the Pride parade ended people who attended the LGBTQ+ celebration took to Twitter to showcase their resilience.

One user wrote: “Yes the police violently antagonised the Istanbul pride march today and yes I still looked good and made out w a random cutie in a stairwell. we exist.”