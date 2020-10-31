LOVE WINS!

In a huge step towards equality, Taiwan’s army has included two LGBTQ+ couples during their annual mass wedding event.

Two lesbian couples, in particular, participated in the love-filled day making them the first set of same-sex couples to ever take part in the ceremony.

Same-sex marriage was first made legal in Taiwan in May of 2019. Since that fateful day over 4,000 couples have headed to the altar.

In an interview with the Associated Press army lieutenant Chen Ying-xuan opens up about the military and taking this monumental step with her now-wife, stating: “Our military is very open-minded. In matters of love, everyone will be treated equally.”

The mother of Wang Yi – a major in the Taiwanese army who took part in the event her now-wife – opened up about the importance of inclusion, stating: “I really feel this is a huge breakthrough for the military.”

She continued: “Perhaps for the heterosexual couples, it’s just a [piece of] paper, but it’s very important for gay couples.”

Although the acceptance of same-sex marriage in Taiwan is largely celebrated for the most part it wasn’t always viewed in the kindest light.

Back in 2017, the constitutional court initially ruled that same-sex couples had the right to legally marry. But the decision faced immense backlash from the public, which in turn halted the change in the civil law.

The army has also showcased their support of its LGBTQ+ members and their inclusion in this year’s ceremony, stating it reflects their “enlightened [and] progressive attitude.”

Congratulations are in order for the two couples that are pioneering change.

