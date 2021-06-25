Switchboard: a zine of the LGBTQ+ helpline’s rich and colourful history

Switchboard has been by the side of the LGBTQ+ community during some of the most difficult moments of our history.

Since 1974, the listening service has given support, knowledge, information, and resources to millions of LGBTQ+ people around the country. To many over the past five decades it has been a friendly voice at the end of a phone line in a time of need, a gateway to a vibrant community, and a way of accessing vital information that was otherwise hard to find.

Today, Switchboard is stronger than ever, and just as vital. Its passionate volunteer network and community spirit is the heartbeat behind the helpline as it continues to serve the community 365 days of the year.

During Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be seen. That’s why SKITTLES® has given up its rainbow to re-colour moments from Pride’s history. In partnership with GAY TIMES, Switchboard and Queer Britain, the Recolour The Rainbow campaign has breathed new life into archive imagery to acknowledge and celebrate those who have come before us in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation.

As part of the campaign, GAY TIMES has created this bespoke, limited edition zine that tells the story of Switchboard’s colourful history, so it can be remembered by generations to come. This zine has been supported by SKITTLES and it will be donated to Queer Britain – the national LGBTQ+ museum that is preserving queer history – so Switchboard’s story of resilience, compassion and generosity in supporting people who need it remains at the heart of our collective journey towards liberation.

We hope you enjoy reading it as much as we enjoyed making it.

#RecolourTheRainbow #SwitchboardZine