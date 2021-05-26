South Carolina trans woman Thomas Hardin found dead in apartment

35-year-old Thomas Hardin is the latest trans or gender-nonconforming fatality to occur in the US this year.

Hardin’s tragic death is believed to be tied to a string of murders perpetrated by 26-year-old Tyler Terry.

South Carolina news outlet WIS news reported Terry attacked victims on May 2 from South Carolina to St. Louis.

One of these targets was Hardin who was found in his York home on May 2. It is believed Harden identified as a woman but did not have a preferred pronoun, according to WIS news.

“He would say he or she. Thomas didn’t care. When I’m talking to him, sometimes I’m saying he, sometimes I’m saying she. He did not care,” Hardin’s friend told the local news.

Hardin’s friend, Chimere Hicks, told WIS news he knew something unusual has occurred once they spotted the 35-year-old’s car parked outside and noticed an unlocked door.

“We knew something was wrong then and we [she and Hardin’s cousin] both started crying,” Hicks said. “I think the police made a comment like ‘oh my gosh’ when he went in. And we knew then.”

Police showed up at Hardin’s home on Lowry Row that evening and Hardin was found motionless on the floor.

While the death of Hardin is yet to be determined, it is believed she was shot and murdered.

Two suspects have since been taken into custody after a week-long search on March 24.