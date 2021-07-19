She Rates Dogs podcaster Mat George passes away in hit-and-run crash

She Rates Dogs podcast host Mat George tragically passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

George’s co-host and friend Michaela Okland confirmed the news via her Twitter account.

“I would rather you guys hear this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night, she wrote.

“I don’t really have any words right now, I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

According to a report from CBS Los Angeles, a white BMW hit George in the Beverly Grove community at around 2:20 am. The paramedics pronounced his death at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident and asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Okland posted a follow-up post on Twitter thanking fans and friends for the love and support.

“Thank you to everybody who’s reached out, I’m really sorry but I probably won’t respond for awhile even if we are close,” she said.

“And thank you so much to everybody telling stories and sharing how he impacted you. Whenever you think of him in the future, please do talk about him.”