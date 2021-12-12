Report reveals at least 20 million US adults identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community

New data reveals that at least 20 million individuals in the United States identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.
On Thursday (9 December), the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) released a report that revealed around 8% of the US population identify as gay, bisexual, lesbian or transgender.
The landmark findings were taken from the new Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.
The report also discovered that an “additional 2%” of the reported participants identified with a sexual orientation other than lesbian, gay, bisexual and straight.
“These individuals may identify as pansexual, asexual, or a host of many other identities, but it remains unclear,” the report said.
The findings also discovered that bisexual individuals “comprised the largest contingent of LGBTQ+ people.”
They represent about 4% of the survey’s participants compared to the 3% of gay and lesbian adults who participated.
In terms of gender identity, an additional 2% of individuals didn’t identify with the terms cisgender male, cisgender female or transgender.
The report went on to say that they “don’t know exactly” how these individuals may identify but they suspect it may be between non-binary, genderfluid or genderqueer.
We are everywhere, in every community.@HRC Foundation’s “We Are Here” report analyzes the results from a @uscensusbureau survey which suggests that over 20 million adults in the U.S. identify as LGBTQ+, or 8% of the total adult population. Learn more: https://t.co/neeOZFzjyF
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 9, 2021
In an interview with USA Today, senior vice president of the HRC Foundation Jay Brown opened up about the census’s exclusion of other gender identities.
“We really do encourage folks who are collecting and allowing data collection efforts to make as many expansive choices as possible and capture the full breadth of the community, because it’s still a little unclear,” he said.
He went on to say that these findings help showcase that the LGBTQ+ community exists and are not in hiding.
“Despite all the things that are in front of us, we still feel like we can be more visible and more open about our identity in these surveys,” he explained.
Human Rights Campaign interim president Joni Madison, echoed similar sentiments and praised the research in a statement.
“LGBTQ+ people are here – in every town, in every city, in each and every ZIP code. This data shows what we’ve suspected: our community is larger and more widespread than we could have known up to this point,” she said.
“We’re proud to bring this data to light and set the stage for a future where all the millions of LGBTQ+ people in America enjoy full legal and lived equality.
“I commend the Biden administration and the U.S. Census Bureau for finally allowing researchers to count us, and look forward to seeing the LGBTQ+ community counted in further studies.”
Read the full report here.