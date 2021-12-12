Report reveals at least 20 million US adults identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community

New data reveals that at least 20 million individuals in the United States identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

On Thursday (9 December), the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) released a report that revealed around 8% of the US population identify as gay, bisexual, lesbian or transgender.

The landmark findings were taken from the new Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

The report also discovered that an “additional 2%” of the reported participants identified with a sexual orientation other than lesbian, gay, bisexual and straight.

“These individuals may identify as pansexual, asexual, or a host of many other identities, but it remains unclear,” the report said.

The findings also discovered that bisexual individuals “comprised the largest contingent of LGBTQ+ people.”

They represent about 4% of the survey’s participants compared to the 3% of gay and lesbian adults who participated.

In terms of gender identity, an additional 2% of individuals didn’t identify with the terms cisgender male, cisgender female or transgender.

The report went on to say that they “don’t know exactly” how these individuals may identify but they suspect it may be between non-binary, genderfluid or genderqueer.