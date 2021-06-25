Recolour The Rainbow: The defiant kiss-in of 1971

During Pride, only one rainbow deserves to be seen. That’s why SKITTLES® has given up its rainbow to re-colour moments from Pride’s history. In partnership with GAY TIMES, Switchboard and Queer Britain, the Recolour The Rainbow campaign has breathed new life into archive imagery to acknowledge and celebrate those who have come before us in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation.

Alongside the recolouring of four black and white images, we have delved deeper into the stories of the people featured in the photographs to find out their memories of the moment, and to spotlight and preserve queer history for a new generation.

The year is 1971. Motown and the sounds of Diana Ross and the Supremes fill the bars and clubs. Despite her death in 1969, Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland is considered to be the Gay National Anthem. “Everybody owned a copy of Judy Garland’s concert at Carnegie Hall. When you went into a house you always knew if it was a gay house because it had a tiny statue of Michaelangelo’s David and you would have the Judy Garland Carnegie Hall album. Dead giveaways,” laughs Philip Rescorla, one half of one of the kissing couples in the photo.

The day began as one of the Gay Liberation Front’s Gay Days in Hyde Park. After congregating for an hour, the march started. Time Out said the march had about 500 people, the police said 100, but Philip Rescorla reckons there were around 250. “We didn’t fill Trafalgar Square. It was led by a Nigerian Drum band,” he says. “Strangely enough the police would only allow us this one float. So we put the band on it and it led the march.”

The Gay Liberation Front was formed in October 1970 in the London School of Economics by Aubrey Walter and Bob Mellors, who had returned from America and were impressed by the recent formation of the LGBTQ+ and Black Panther movements. After spending eight months gaining members and staging various demonstrations, it was now the day the Gay Liberation Front Youth Group marched from Marble Arch to Trafalgar Square to protest against the legal age of consent at 21. Philip was lucky to be at the London School of Economics at the time, attending the meetings from the beginning. Nineteen people attended the first meeting and as the weeks and months passed by, the membership grew to 200.

The march in August was organised by 19-year-old Tony Reynolds, who liaised with police officers to gain permission for the route – one which is no longer usable due to protests from stores on Oxford Street. The Youth Group was one of the many sub-groups within the Gay Liberation Front and Philip Rescorla attended as part of the Street Theatre. “The whole point of the organisation was that we would come out and say ‘We’re here, we’re out and proud’ and to show people that we are no different from anybody else, and that we deserve the same rights as everybody else.” However, it was his first time on the plinth at Trafalgar Square taking part in “picking the chicken”. The set up included a number of couples who would stand and kiss, then the question would be asked who is under 21 (but above the legal age of consent of 16 for heterosexual people), and does it matter? The word ‘chicken’ was used to describe younger gay men. The term now would be ‘twink’.