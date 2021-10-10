Poland’s LGBTQ+ community are potentially at risk after a high court challenged the primacy of EU laws.

On Thursday, the country’s constitutional tribunal ruled that the EU and some of its key treaty articles go against Poland’s own constitution.

Back in March, the country’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki introduced the case after clashing with the EU over various issues including LGBTQ+ rights.

The European Commission has since spoken out against the ruling while reaffirming its primacy of Poland and its national law.

“We will analyse the ruling of Polish Constitutional Tribunal in detail and we will decide on the next steps,” they said.

“The Commission will not hesitate to make use of its powers under the Treaties to safeguard the uniform application and integrity of Union law.

“The European Union is a community of values and of law, which must be upheld in all Member States. The rights of Europeans under the Treaties must be protected, no matter where they live in the European Union.”

The ruling has also spawned fears of Poland exiting the EU, which could negatively affect the country’s queer community.