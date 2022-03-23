Miley Cyrus’ plane forced to make emergency landing after being struck by lightning

Miley Cyrus has assured fans that she and those she travelled with are safe after her plane was struck by lightning mid-flight.

The Slide Away singer explained that her trip to Paraguay will sadly not be going ahead due to the aircraft having to make “an emergency landing.”

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción,” she wrote on social media on 23 March. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting. My crew , band , friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Miley also shared a video that appears to have been filmed from inside the plane and shows the flashes of a dramatic lightning bolt striking nearby.

As well as this, she posted a photo of the damage done by the one that hit the aircraft – with part of the metal left charred by the strike.

“I’m so sorry about it… I’m in Paraguay rn, but I truly understand,” one fan responded to the star’s message. “Keep safe! See you in Brazil.”

Another added: “Omg that is terrifying. I’m so happy you guys are okay. Geez you really never know when something life changing can happen..”

“Glad to know you are okay Miley,” a third added.

Miley is currently on tour and had performed in Bogotá, Colombia just hours before the terrifying journey.

She is still scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Brazil on 26 March.