Met Police: Culture of “disgraceful behaviour” including homophobia, racism and misogyny exposed

The Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) exposed a pattern of “disgraceful behaviour” at Charing Cross police station in London.

Content warning: This story may include topics that could make some readers feel uncomfortable.

Officers working there engaged in “banter” about killing Black children, rape and domestic violence.

In addition to this, it was found that a culture of systemic bullying and harassment exists at the station – which extended to homophobia and misogyny being normalised in the environment.

The watchdog’s investigation highlighted a series of WhatsApp and social media messages which included joking about the Black Lives Matter movement and non-Christian religions.

Messages such as “Gayyyyyy”, “You fucking gay!” and “Fuck you bender” were among the uncovered communications, as well as “I would happily rape you” and “If I was single I would actually hate fuck you”.

It was also revealed that one of the officers was nicknamed “mcrapey raperson”, with other members of the police force making jokes discriminating against those with a disability.

Sal Naseem, regional director for the IOPC, said that the “disgraceful behaviour” is a widespread issue.

The Met apologises again. This time its really disturbing behaviour of officers at Charing Cross station where apparently messages about raping colleagues, killing black children + domestic violence were "jokes and banter". One cop known as the "mcrapey raperson". THREAD — Fiona Hamilton (@Fhamiltontimes) February 1, 2022

Lord Blunkett, a former Home Secretary, called on senior members of the Met to implement rapid change.

He said he thinks members of the force were likely “intimidated or scared” of reporting the behaviour, which needed to be rectified to ensure the culture shifts.

“This is just another example where the culture will only change if individuals feel free and unintimidated in blowing the whistle into what’s happening around them, in the knowledge it will be taken seriously and acted upon,” Lord Blunkett told The Times.

“That’s the problem with the culture — people are either too intimidated or scared to report on colleagues. I understand peer group pressure — in the police force unless people are free to blow the whistle and know they won’t become victims, they’re not going to do it.”

According to Operation Hotton, a series of nine linked independent investigations which exposed the aforementioned behaviours, most of the officers in question were constables and were typically based at Charing Cross station.

They typically worked with public disorder in the West End, which usually covers crimes such as disorder, theft and drug dealing.

Bas Javid, Deputy Assistant Commissioner at the Met, said: “I am angry and disappointed to see officers involved in sharing sexist, racist and discriminatory messages. It’s clear we have a lot of work to do to ensure bullying and discrimination does not exist in any part of the Met.

“The actions of these officers between 2016 and 2018 were unacceptable, unprofessional, disrespectful and deeply offensive. I read their messages with increasing disgust and shame.

“We recognise that there is need for real change in the Met and we are committed to creating an environment that is even more intolerant to those who do not uphold the high values and standards expected of us.”

The full report can be found here.