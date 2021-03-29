There are currently more than 7,000 LGBTQ+ people in Manchester over the age of 50 and this figure is expected to rise over the next two decades.

Concerns have been shared about this specific sect of the community who indicated higher levels of loneliness and isolation amongst LGBTQ+ older people, according to an LGBT+ Foundation report commissioned by Manchester City Council.

The older LGBTQ+ community also experience fear of discrimination in existing accommodation and seek out housing where they are able to express their identity without facing hostility or prejudice.