Karine Jean-Pierre becomes first Black and openly LGBTQ+ White House press secretary

Karine Jean-Pierre will be the White House’s new press secretary when Jen Psaki steps down from the role on 13 May.

She makes history as both the first Black and openly LGBTQ+ person to hold the job.

Currently working as the principal deputy press secretary, she has filled in for Psaki several times.

Jean-Pierre is also a political analyst and was previously Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during her vice-presidential campaign in 2020.

She worked on Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns, as well as being an adviser and spokesperson for a progressive PAC named MoveOn.org.

Psaki called her successor a “passionate” and “smart person” with “a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing mom and human.”

Some additional detail on this historic day. @POTUS asked @KJP46 if she would serve as the next @PressSec in the oval office this afternoon. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Jean-Pierre said she is “still processing” the achievement and stated that the “historic moment” is “not lost” on her.

“I understand how important it is for so many people out there,” she added. “So many different communities that I stand on their shoulders.”

President Joe Biden spoke positively of her appointment: “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

He also praised Psaki for setting “the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House briefing room.”

She is reportedly leaving the press secretary role to become a TV host at MSNBC, though this is yet to be confirmed.