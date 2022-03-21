Italy is finally celebrating its hidden heroes with the country’s first-ever LGBT+ History Month

Growing up, I’d heard all about the stories of the Stonewall Riots and Harvey Milk. I’d hear about Pride marches in the US and the LGBTQ+ friendliness of places like San Francisco. But, as a child growing up in Italy, that left little hope of imagining that this ‘Queer American Dream’ could ever be accessible to me.

I was convinced that Italy simply had no LGBTQ+ history to be told, no legendary moments and no iconic role models I could look up to. It was a lonely feeling and weighed on me. It was too much to handle, so I just opted for staying in the closet. I was also an immigrant and figured my queer identity was easier to hide than my foreign one.

Fast forward to my twenties and spending hours online, trying to find if there was anything at all LGBTQ+ in Italy’s recorded history. And gosh, was I surprised! I found floods of activists, artists, authors, poets, none of which I’d ever heard of. I even discovered that we had our own correspondent of the ‘Stonewall Riots’ in Sanremo back in 1972!

I was floored. I couldn’t believe it. Where had these stories been all my life? And why was I only discovering them now? From Mariasilvia Spolato, a high school math teacher who was the first lesbian to ever come out publicly, to Angelo Pezzana, a gay bookshop owner turned LGBTQ+ rights politician, and Mario Mieli, a radical activist and author who had lived as his truest self unapologetically.

I also discovered ‘F.U.O.R.I!’, the very first magazine about LGBTQ+ liberation, published between 1971 and 1982, alongside numerous books that are growing my never-ending to-read list. Managing to get my hands on copies of these magazines and books that shaped LGBTQ+ Italian movements of the past, however, has been so difficult. I even travelled to Turin last year to find copies at an exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the ‘F.U.O.R.I!’ magazine. And I’m still struggling to find copies of all the books that have been so fundamental to our history, which means that Italy’s LGBTQ+ history still feels under-celebrated.