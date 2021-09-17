Invisible and silenced: LGBTQ+ online content is being censored across the globe

The internet has irrevocably changed the world, including how we communicate, work, find and share information, consume news and entertainment, and organize movements for change. It has also had an enormous effect on community-building, enabling creation of online spaces where people with shared interests or identities can form communities without ever leaving their homes.

For LGBTQ+ people in many countries, the internet is a game-changer. Around the world, LGBTQ+ communities remain among the most rejected, harassed, and discriminated members of society. The ability to connect and communicate virtually creates space for us to meet others like ourselves; feel less isolated, and seek out and offer life-saving information and other resources. Online spaces have also helped accelerate momentum for LGBTQ+ movements, connecting activists across borders and enabling swift information and knowledge-sharing, online advocacy and organizing, and so much more.

In short, online spaces are a lifeline for many LGBTQ+ people around the world, especially where being visible and out in society may bring significant risk.

Unfortunately, this lifeline is under threat due to growing state-sponsored censorship targeting LGBTQ+ content and queer and other human rights defenders, journalists and political activists. Further, the ever-advancing nature of digital technology means that online censorship, along with efforts to circumvent it, are dynamic, leading to a persistent game of leapfrog between governments and users, each trying to stay ahead of the other. For some, to be safe, it also means self-censorship.

A new report – No Access: LGBTIQ Website Censorship in Six Countries – issued by OutRight Action International, The Citizen Lab, and the Open Observatory of Network Interference- documents state-sponsored censorship of LGBTIQ content in Indonesia, Malaysia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. We found that censorship of LGBTIQ website content is prevalent in all six countries, with the highest blocking consistency in Saudi Arabia (75%), and the highest number of blocked sites (75 unique sites) in Iran, followed by UAE (51 unique sites). We also found that censorship in these countries is justified in part by laws governing pornography, thus often erroneously conflating LGBTIQ people and issues with obscenity and with content perceived as harmful to children.

In Iran, Russia and Saudi Arabia, state-sponsored censorship goes beyond targeting the dissemination and access to information. Authorities actively use LGBTQ+ websites and dating sites to identify, detain and, in some cases, beat, extort, torture, and even kill LGBTQ+ people. As such, not only do these governments attempt to silence the LGBTQ+ community, they are attempting to eliminate us completely.