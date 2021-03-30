Great (Black Gay) Expectations: Racism, hypersexualisation, stereotypes and tired tropes

Within every Black LGBTQ+ person is a deeply unique and personal story, one in which we grapple with our intersectionality, the complexities of race, sexuality and gender. In the case of Black men like myself, our deeply personal and unique experiences within the queer community are complicated by stereotypes, long-standing inequality and on-going racism. As we grapple with our own idiosyncrasies and intersectionality, I wanted to understand better, and from my peers, how they’re navigating what has become a particularly fraught moment.

There is a long history of Black men stereotyped as aggressive, hypersexual, unemotional and violent – stereotypes rooted in racist characterisations employed to justify the enslavement and persecution of Black people. 1915’s Birth of Nation, which cemented Black men as the eternal sexual predator in the (white) public imagination, was the first time the world saw this propaganda on general release. It undeniably shaped the way we were represented and treated. Representation in the media, as we now know in 2021, is integral to how we all navigate the world. Today, consistent images of Black men as either strong and hypermasculine or femme and sassy obscure the multitude of ways we show up in the world and for ourselves.

I spoke with Black queer men and discussed how societal expectations and stereotypes – largely shaped by porn, social media, mainstream media representation, European beauty standards and digital dating in our community have impacted our identities and journeys. We spoke about the ways in which we have conformed to, rebelled against or leveraged stereotypes, and how the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement created introspective pause and served as an opportunity to remind ourselves of our inherent value.

According to a 2015 study**, we make up our minds about someone’s gender, race, age and even their sexuality within 100 milliseconds of seeing their face for the first time. We have a strong, effortless tendency to engage in social categorisation designed to sort ourselves and other people into what we perceive as meaningful social groups. Yet as with most elements of human behaviour, matters become complicated when they pertain to desire, underscoring the problematic nature of stereotypes, which helps shape wholesale assumptions about the person standing in front of us.

In his 2019 essay ‘Masculinity and My Black Male Experience,’ Daniel Edmund wrote: “I came to realise that society frequently viewed us as harder, colder and more aggressive. Either I was expected to fit in with how others believed Black men to be, or I was told with surprise that I acted ‘different’. Sadly, common misrepresentations of Black masculinity can also influence Black men ourselves.”

I spoke with Hakeem*, 35 from London: “I’m Black, 6’2”, and athletic: I ‘know’ stereotypes!” He tells me a series of stories about making people “jump out their souls [when] I’m just walking home from Boots!” However, it has been the community’s response to his frame that has presented the steepest climb. As such he “avoids” online dating: “There is a clear expectation of who I should be, at the very least I have to be masc[uline]” and has felt the sharp “drop-off” when explicitly listing bottom on his profiles. As queer men of all stripes know all too well, the gay scene tells us, overtly and covertly that our value is linked to our utility – our sexual serviceability to others. “There seems to be an expectation, especially from white men that queer Black men are big power tops designed to make dreams come true [and that] if we’re bottoms we serve little purpose.” Hakeem and I discuss this phenomenon; does it derive from porn and its obsession with the reductive ‘big Black dick’ stereotype? Or is it in-fact rooted in western culture’s problematic ‘strong Black man’ trope? “All the above! It’s homophobia, racism and the deep misogyny and femme shaming that is very common in gay culture. It’s about limiting us, but yes porn has a lot to do with white men’s expectations. [A theme I explored in a previous GAY TIMES piece on: ‘race-based sexual ‘preference’] But there’s a lot of pressure from other Black men about how we move too.” Hakeem points out that while he experiences this conjecture across the community “irrespective of race”, there is simply more “room to be me in queer Black spaces.”