GAY TIMES and Grey London take over 700 billboards across UK to show solidarity with trans+ people

In a statement of unwavering solidarity with the trans+ community, GAY TIMES’ philanthropic initiative Amplifund and Grey London have launched a massive nationwide campaign titled LGBT – Incomplete Without The T.

Trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people continue to face increasing social, legal and healthcare challenges in the UK and across the world.

In a moment when we should be lifting up and supporting this marginalised community, we have witnessed an agenda of misinformation and fear tactics used to divide and roll back or block legislation that protects trans+ people. These anti-trans views exist both outside and within the community, and need to be challenged repeatedly.

That’s why it was important for our LGBT – Incomplete Without The T campaign to be seen on such a huge scale.

The campaign sees statements of support for the trans community, but the ‘T’ has been removed showing that when you erase a letter from any word, in any language, you remove both the comprehension and the unity behind it – and the same is true when you remove the T from LGBTQ+.

This message can be seen on billboards across the UK in more than 700 locations – from London’s Westfield Shepherd’s Bush to massive screens in Birmingham and Manchester, via towns and cities including Doncaster, Sheffield, Barnsley, Hereford, Edinburgh, Blackpool, Leicester, Liverpool, Swansea, Glasgow, Ipswich and many more.

Whether people see it while waiting at a bus stop, walking through a shopping mall or driving in their car, the message is loud and clear: there is no LGBTQ+ community without the T.

For its latest issue, GAY TIMES Magazine also removed the ‘T’ from our masthead to raise awareness of the campaign further.

Our three Unity! Anarchy! Legacy! covers celebrate the power and brilliance of trans+ community, with the entire issue dedicated to the stories, experiences and voices of trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people.

Our LGBT – Incomplete Without The T campaign was first launched at GAY TIMES Honours back in November to an audience of community figures and celebrities including Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Kim Petras, Munroe Bergdorf, Bimini, Ellie Goulding, Will Young, Rina Sawayama and more.

The video was created to coincide with Trans Awareness Week, while this further amplification of the campaign has been planned to run right up to Trans Day of Visibility on 31 March.

GAY TIMES’ philanthropic initiative Amplifund was launched back in 2019 in partnership with human rights charity GiveOut, with the aim to support local queer media in countries where LGBTQ+ people face greater social and legal challenges.

Our work so far has helped Jamaican LGBTQ+ rights organisation J-FLAG to reconstruct their office and community safe space after a fire, as well as fund their research into the disproportionate affects climate change will have on their community; IraQueer in their continuing mission to train journalists in Iraq to better represent LGBTQ+ experiences in what is currently a homophobic mainstream media; and Pink Armenia to help LGBTQ+ people fleeing war and violence, as well as researching how they can change public perceptions of LGBTQ+ people and issues.

If you spot our LGBT – Incomplete Without The T billboards in your hometown, make sure to tag @GAYTIMES.

If you would like to donate to Amplifund, you can do so by clicking here.