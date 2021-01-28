Buttigieg makes history after passing nomination vote for cabinet role

Pete Buttigieg is one step closer to being confirmed as Transportation Secretary for the Biden Administration.

On January 27, Buttigieg has become the first LGBTQ+ candidate to pass a committee nomination. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana was approved by a landslide vote (21-3), which will be sent to Senate.

The news follows Buttigieg becoming the first gay candidate to be sworn in for a US cabinet post.

Since the vote, the nominee took to social media to post a message of gratitude.

“Thank you to the members of the @SenateCommerce Committee for their vote of confidence in me today,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I look forward to working with @SenatorWicker, @SenatorCantwell and the rest of the committee as we get to work on infrastructure and building our economy back better.”

Senate is expected to officially confirm Buttigieg by the end of the week.