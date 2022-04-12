Britney Spears is pregnant with third child months after winning conservatorship battle

Britney Spears told fans that she is expecting a baby with partner Sam Asghari just a few months after her conservatorship came to an end.

In the court hearings leading up to its termination, the 40-year-old said that the arrangement meant she had to remain on birth control – despite not wanting to.

“I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” she said in court at the time. “I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby.”

On 12 November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny freed the singer from the legal restrictions that were first imposed on her in 2008.

Britney has now confirmed that she is pregnant with her third child, having previously mistaken the signs as being “food pregnant” from a trip to Maui.

“So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it,” she said on 11 April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The star told fans not to expect many public sightings of her during the pregnancy as she wants to avoid the paparazzi.

Britney continued: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

She also said she “will be doing yoga every day” and is “spreading lots of joy and love”.

Britney’s partner Sam also took to social media to celebrate the news: “Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect.

“Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”

The Toxic hitmaker is among the world’s best-selling music artists, having sold almost 150 million records worldwide.

She is yet to release an album since 2016’s Glory, which was well received by fans and critics alike.

In 2019, Britney refused to make any new music as a way of trying to free herself from the conservatorship she was in at the time – though an inside source recently teased that an upcoming release may be on the horizon.