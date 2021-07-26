Britney Spears has filed a petition to remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears lawyer, Matthew Rosengart has officially filed a petition asking for the removal of dad Jamies Spears from her conservatorship.

The celebrity lawyer filed the documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court this Monday (26 July).

“For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears (“Ms. Spears”) has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns James P. Spears(“Mr Spears), has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no long tenable,” Rosengart wrote.

Alongside the request to remove her father, the petition suggested he be replaced with CPA Jason Rubin.

“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021 hearing that Ms Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” the petition said.

On Rubin’s professional website, it states that he has been “practising as a Forensic Accountant full-time since 1993.”

It also says that he has been involved in numerous forensic investigations and litigation support engagements like “financial elder abuse.”