Britney Spears has filed a petition to remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears lawyer, Matthew Rosengart has officially filed a petition asking for the removal of dad Jamies Spears from her conservatorship.
The celebrity lawyer filed the documents with the Los Angeles Superior Court this Monday (26 July).
“For more than thirteen years, Petitioner Britney Jean Spears (“Ms. Spears”) has endured a conservatorship that, certainly as it concerns James P. Spears(“Mr Spears), has grown increasingly toxic and is simply no long tenable,” Rosengart wrote.
Alongside the request to remove her father, the petition suggested he be replaced with CPA Jason Rubin.
“Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court’s recognition at the July 14, 2021 hearing that Ms Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination,” the petition said.
On Rubin’s professional website, it states that he has been “practising as a Forensic Accountant full-time since 1993.”
It also says that he has been involved in numerous forensic investigations and litigation support engagements like “financial elder abuse.”
The document goes on to request for Rubin to be granted the ability to take away all other powers of attorney, which includes the power to make health decisions for the singer.
This will result in the LA-based CPA gaining the right to authorize the singer’s professional opportunities like “performing, recording, videos, tours and TV shows.’
The new petition comes two weeks after Spears emotional testimony in which she asked to remove her father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship.
“I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him for conservatorship abuse,” the singer told the judge over her lawyer’s phone. “I want to press charges for abuse on this conservatorship today… all of it.”
Since the testimony, Judge Brenda Penny has ordered that Jodi Montgomery – the current conservator – stay in the position til 8 October 2021.
The judge also approved of Bessemer Trust resignation, who backed out of taking over the conservatorship earlier this month.
A hearing regarding Rosengart’s petition is set to be held on 13 December, 11 days after the pop icon’s 40th birthday.
