Britney Spears finally calls for end of “abusive” conservatorship, says father should “be in jail”

Britney Spears addressed her conservatorship in an impassioned speech to the court.

On Wednesday (23 June), the pop icon appeared before Judge Brenda Penny in Los Angeles to finally call for the end of her “abusive” and “demoralising” conservatorship.

It marked Britney’s first public statement on the conservatorship following several shocking documentaries about her case and the widely-publicised #FreeBritney movement.

During the remote session, Britney – who’s been in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari since 2016 – said she wants to “be able to get married and have a baby” but is unable to, because her conservator has stopped her from having a contraceptive intrauterine device (IUD) removed so she could get pregnant.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship I am not able to get married or have a baby,” said the mother of two, adding: “This so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children, any more children.”

Britney’s court-mandated conservatorship came to fruition following her breakdown in 2008. After she was committed to a psychiatric ward, Britney was placed under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears, which means he has complete control over her estate, finances, career and other aspects of her personal life.

The conservatorship was recently explored in the documentary, Framing Britney Spears, which received support from various entertainers in the industry, including Bette Midler, Cardi B, Cher, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and will.i.am.

“I’ve done more than enough. I don’t owe these people anything. I’ve roofed and clothed and fed people on the road. It’s demoralizing what I’ve been through. I’ve never said it openly – I never thought anyone would believe me,” added Britney.

“I’m not lying. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years and it’s been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I’ve kept this in for so long – it’s not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry and I cry every day. For my sanity, I need to get it off my heart. The anger, all of it. The main reason why I’m here today is I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

Britney admitted that her social media posts, which often see her showcasing her latest fashions or dance moves, have all been a front. “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m okay and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial,” she said.

“I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, okay? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

In her emotional statement, Britney alleged that her management and father also forced her to perform live. “Ma’am, I am not here to be anyone’s slave. I can say no to a dance move,” she said, before referencing her 2019 court appearance, which wasn’t made available to the public.

“The last time I spoke to you [Judge Penny], it made me feel like I was dead. My family didn’t do a goddamn thing. Anything I had to do, [my dad] was the one who approved all of it. My whole family did nothing. I am telling you again because I am not lying, so maybe you can understand the depth and the degree and the damages. I deserve changes.”