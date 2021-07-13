Boston Pride dissolves amid community calls for change

One of the longest-running Pride events in the US has been shut down with no further events planned as the organisation dissolves.

Boston Pride, which has been running for more than 50 years, will be shut down following an announcement made on Friday (July 9).

In a written statement published online by the Boston Pride Board of Directors, the organisation opened up about their mission to “an environment of diversity and unity”.

“For years, we have volunteered our time with Boston Pride because we care about and are passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community. We strived to foster an environment of diversity and unity within our organization and the community,” the statement read.

“Over the past 50 years, Boston Pride has facilitated programs and events that have changed our society and promoted equality, but we know there is still work to be done.”

The statement continues to address concerns over the lack of inclusivity at the organisation, including the Boston Globe reported stating issues were found regarding inclusivity, including the Pride organization excluded QPOC and trans people. The report led to members of the LGBTQ+ community boycotting the group.

“Over the past year, we have invested time and energy to address the concerns of the community, both with our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Access work with Dorrington & Saunders and by forming the Transformation Advisory Committee comprised of members of the LGBTQIA+ community to help bring change to our organization. We are grateful for all who have been involved in this process,” the statement continues.

The organisation added: “It is clear to us that our community needs and wants change without the involvement of Boston Pride. We have heard the concerns of the QTBIPOC community and others. We care too much to stand in the way. Therefore, Boston Pride is dissolving. There will be no further events or programming planned, and the board is taking steps to close down the organization.

“We know many people care about Pride in Boston, and we encourage them to continue the work. By making the decision to close down, we hope new leaders will emerge from the community to lead the Pride movement in Boston.