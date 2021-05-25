Body Movements festival to debut in East London later this year

Body Movements, a brand new festival celebrating the full spectrum of LGBTQ+ club culture, will take place later this year in London.

The celebration unites queer collectives from across the vibrant UK dance scene and beyond for a “kaleidoscopic” extravaganza, with dancefloors, copious amounts of energy and – of course – body movements.

“From solid party starters, to performance troops and some of the the most imitable creative minds in queer club culture, each collective will bring their own style and flair to the show,” said a press release.

“Offering a unique day and night programme, the carefully curated line-up will see over 40 emerging and established queer, non-binary and trans artists, performing across Hackney Wick’s industrial labyrinth.”

Body Movements takes place across 16 spaces in Hackney Wick, London on Saturday 9 October 2021 and features “grassroot talent to international greats from the global LGBTQI+ community,” and aims to highlight the trailblazers of LGBTQ+ club culture.

According to the press release, the music programme is “unlike anything seen before in London”.

Saoirse Ryan, Co-Founder and Music Director at BM, said: “The queer clubbing scene has always been renowned for some of the best parties to ever exist.

“Body Movements wants to give prominence to those artists, parties and clubbers by bringing them all together and serving up a truly unique festival for the UK.”

Clayton Wright, Co-Founder and Little Gay Brother stalwart, said Body Movements will be the first time that “these queer makers and crews who make our industry so exciting and formidable” have come together for a celebration like this.

“It’s about solidarity, celebrating each other’s subculture, and connecting with people and parties that you may have never experienced before,” he added. “Everyone involved is pushing boundaries and creating spaces that are hugely important to our LGBTQI+ community. It’s queer clubbing at its finest.”

Presale tickets will be available from Resident Advisor at 10am on Thursday 27 May with general sale tickets available from 10am on Friday 28 May.

For access to presale tickets, signup here: https://ra.co/pre/1443138