Ariana Grande pledges $1.5 million to fight “disgraceful” anti-trans legislation

Ariana Grande celebrated Trans Day of Visibility on 31 March by announcing a fund she has created to help support transgender youth.

The thank u, next singer said that funds raised would go to 18 organisations “advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

She also pledged to match donations up to $1.5 million (£1.1 million), amounting to a total goal of $3 million (£2.2 million).

“Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights,” Ariana wrote on Instagram. “This will provide critical funds to organisations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

Among the organisations that will benefit from the move are the Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Tennessee Equality Project and the Zebra Coalition.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills are currently being put forward across the United States.

Many of these target transgender youth, particularly their involvement in sporting activities that align with their gender identity.

You can learn more about and donate to Ariana’s fund here.