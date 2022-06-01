akt’s Tim Sigsworth: ‘Even if the LGBTQ+ issues we’re facing aren’t about you, it’s still all of our fight’

akt (formally known as The Albert Kennedy Trust) helps young LGBTQ+ people, aged 16 – 25. They have been fighting LGBTQ+ youth homelessness since 1989. It was great to catch up with Tim Sigsworth, akt’s inspirational CEO, for Pride Month. I’ve interviewed Tim before, in February 2020. akt has a fascinating history, which I’ve also written about.

I asked Tim how coronavirus had impacted youth homelessness?

It was massive and catastrophic. At one point during the early days of lockdown we saw a 118 per cent increase in young people coming through to our services. There were fewer housing options because places were closing down. Also, we couldn’t actually see young people in person so, apart from moving them into accommodation, we had to conduct everything through our digital services. We had many young people trapped in households with abusive parents – physical, verbal abuse or just silencing them out – they had to stay locked down but they were in really vulnerable environments. Young people reached financial difficulties because they didn’t have the job security. Whereas other people were being furloughed, a lot of young people were facing real poverty. There was an increased risk of exploitation, because young people who were struggling to find a connection would go online and maybe find themselves in situations where they were at risk of sexual exploitation.

What was the most significant impact?

The biggest impact has been the mental health impact. Young people have come to us with very complex trauma need because of everything they went through. We all know that loneliness and isolation is a massive cause of mental health struggles.

Were there any positives?

LGBTQ+ people and our allies were exceptionally generous. People rallied round, donors and corporate supporters fed us extra money all through the year, especially in the winter period during our appeal. It really allowed us to develop our digital service and as a result of that we are working with so many young people in rural areas nationally. We saw a massive increase in rural areas of Wales, the South West, the Midlands and the North West. We have such a brilliant team at akt – everybody supported each other.

Were there other ways akt adapted?

The digital project – that’s just gone through the roof. We have massive expansion plans for that. We are starting a digital service in the Midlands in the next few months. We are building other pathways into digital, so that we help professionals supporting LGBTQ+ youth and we are developing resource hubs online for young people. We also discovered that we need to do more “hang-outs” for young people online where they can just be with other young people. Through our youth engagement team people are meeting up, sharing ideas, getting training, getting information. We’ve also developed peer support networks as well, digital outreach which involves young people reaching out to other young people.