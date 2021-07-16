Years apart: an intergenerational conversation on iconic British drag

In partnership with GAY TIMES, Switchboard and Queer Britain, SKITTLES® Recolour The Rainbow campaign has breathed new life into archive imagery to acknowledge and celebrate those who have come before us in the fight for LGBTQ+ liberation.

We’ve paired younger people from the community with their older counterparts to have a discussion about LGBTQ+ life then and now.

Join drag queens Crystal and Lola Lasagne as they discuss what it means for LGBTQ+ history to be seen in full colour.

