Kristen Stewart to play influential queer writer Susan Sontag in new biopic

Kristen Stewart has signed on to play writer, philosopher and political activist Susan Sontag.

According to a report from Screen Daily, the author’s upcoming biopic will be based on Ben Moser’s biography, Sontag: Her Life and Work.

Lisa Kron and Kirsten Johnson are set to co-write the screenplay, with the latter also stepping in as the film’s director.

However unlike other biopics, the upcoming project – which is tentatively titled Sontag – will reportedly follow a meta-like format.

Filming for the project is set to take place at the Berlin Film Festival and will be produced by the UK-Australia-based production company Brouhaha Entertainment.

“We’re using Berlin as a moment to kick off the project and do documentary footage of Kristen as the head of the jury and talking to her about how she’s going to become Sontag,” said Brouhaha Entertainment co-founder Gabrielle Tana in a statement.

“It will be a drama, but with a documentary aspect to it. Kirsten has a wonderful approach to storytelling, and this is reflective of that, so she will use documentary in it.”

During her expansive and influential career, Sontag used her voice to bring awareness to an array of social and world issues, including the HIV/AIDS epidemic, The Vietnam War and the Siege of Sarajevo.

The openly bisexual intellectual also gained notoriety for her various essays and novels – including but not limited to Notes on ‘Camp’, Against Interpretation, and The Way We Live Now.

Before snagging her new role as Sontag, Stewart has had her fair share of experience playing influential figures like Joan Jett and actress Jean Seberg.

Recently, the Happiest Season star received widespread acclaim for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales in Pablo Larraín’s biographical, psychological drama Spencer.

The film is a fictionalised account of Diana’s decision to end her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) and leave the British Royal Family, and takes place at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in December 1991.

Due to her captivating performance, Stewart was nominated for an array of accolades, including an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award and Critics Choice Award.

We can’t wait to watch her sure-to-be phenomenal performance as Sontag.