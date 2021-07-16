Josh Gad talks LeFou’s sexuality in upcoming Beauty and the Beast prequel series

Frozen star Josh Gad gave details surrounding the Beaty and the Beast prequel series and his scene-stealing character.
In an interview with the Just for Variety podcast, Gad talked about LeFou and the show potentially exploring his sexuality.
“You’re going to have to tune in when this show airs to see what we’re working up,” he said.
“But in the process of working on it, we’re asking ourselves every relevant question about these characters and endeavouring to do right by them and by this world.”
“I think we have origin stories here that are unbelievably exciting because they’re unexpected. And I think ‘expect the unexpected is all I can really say.”
LeFou was confirmed to be gay in the 2017 live-action blockbuster when he danced with a man at the end of the film.
The moment only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to get the movie banned or given an adult-only rating in several countries.
During an interview Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, Gad affirmed that he was “so proud” of the moment and didn’t understand why it was such a big deal.
“Here’s what we decided, we decided that LeFou’s happy ending would be to dance with another man, [and] that became such a controversial thing apparently, even though it was three seconds of screen time,” he said.
“We never put a spotlight on it, we never meant to put a spotlight on it. I think the director Bill Condon was very proud of the moment and he made some comments about being very proud of it. [But] the movie speaks for itself, and that moment speaks for itself.”
When asked how the idea of LeFou being gay came about, Gad confirmed: “It was my pitch, that’s how I really wanted the movie to end. I was so amazed they let us do it.
“But again we never meant to shine a spotlight on it, we wanted the audience to just see it and take away from it what they would, and then it became this conflated, weird controversy when people realised what it was.”
The Little Town, which references the opening line in Belle from the original film, will focus on the origins of the hyper-masculine villain Gaston and his accident-prone sidekick LeFou.
