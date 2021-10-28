Review-bombers are targeting the upcoming Eternals movie in protest of the LGBTQ+ representation it features.

With the movie’s release imminent, fans will soon get to see the first gay family in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Eternals will feature Marvel’s first big-screen queer couple, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and his husband (Haaz Sleiman).

They appear in the movie’s trailer and, although only in it for a few seconds, can be seen in front of what appears to be their home as they stand alongside their son.

Phastos previously made history by being confirmed as the first openly gay superhero in the MCU, with this film set to be a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ representation.

Both the actors and director have hailed the movie for its inclusivity, something which is likely to go down well with LGBTQ+ viewers if done as well as has been stated.

Haaz Sleiman, who will play an architect who is married with a child to Phastos, previously told Out Magazine that his casting was “very smart” as he will “humanise the hell” out of LGBTQ+ families.

He said: “I feel lucky, and I’m grateful. And…I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I feel like Marvel, they were very smart to cast me in it because I got to humanise the hell out of it.

“I got to humanise an LGBTQ+ family and show how beautiful they are.”

Now, anti-LGBTQ+ reviewers are “review-bombing” the movie as they swarm review forums in a bid to make the movie appear as a critical flop.

In the case of Eternals, they have not yet seen the movie but are targeting it because of its inclusion of a gay kiss and LGBTQ+ family.