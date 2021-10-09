Colman Domingo to play gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Netflix biopic

Candyman star Colman Domingo has signed on to play gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the upcoming film, Rustin.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, the film is set to be developed by Michelle and Barack Obama’s production company Higher Ground and released by Netflix.

During the civil rights movement, Rustin was an advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. and an influential figure within the community.

One of his many accomplishments include organizing the March on Washington in 1963 – which featured MLK’s historic “I Have A Dream” speech.

Even though his involvement was extremely important to the movement he was forced to take a less public role due to him being gay.

The film is expected to follow Rustin life and the onslaught of obstacles that he faced leading up to the historic march that changed American history.

Audra McDonald, Chris Rock and Glynn Turman are also set to star alongside Colman in the forthcoming project.

McDonald is set to play “the most influential woman in the civil rights movement” Ella Baker; Rock will be portraying Roy Wilkins, a former leader of the NAACP; and Turman will be stepping into the role of A. Philip Randolph, a co-organizer of the March on Washington.