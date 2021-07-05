Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster team up for a gay Pride and Prejudice film

Jane Austen fans get ready because queer comedians Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster are developing a gay version of Pride and The Prejudice.

According to a report from Variety, the two are set to star in the upcoming queer romantic comedy, Fire Island.

The film is described as a modern retelling of the classic Austen tale and follows two best friends who vacation at the gay hotspot – “with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends”

Spa Night director Andrew Ahn is set to helm the project with Booster on deck to write the script.

Ahn took to Twitter to showcase his excitement for the film and its stars, stating: “This is my Jurassic World. This is my Eternals. A gay Pride and Prejudice on Fire Island with Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang!”

The project will be released exclusively on Hulu in the US and on the Disney Plus Star brand internationally.

The film was initially scheduled to premiere on the short-lived video streaming platform Quibi.