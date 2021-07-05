Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster team up for a gay Pride and Prejudice film

Jane Austen fans get ready because queer comedians Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster are developing a gay version of Pride and The Prejudice.
According to a report from Variety, the two are set to star in the upcoming queer romantic comedy, Fire Island.
The film is described as a modern retelling of the classic Austen tale and follows two best friends who vacation at the gay hotspot – “with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends”
Spa Night director Andrew Ahn is set to helm the project with Booster on deck to write the script.
Ahn took to Twitter to showcase his excitement for the film and its stars, stating: “This is my Jurassic World. This is my Eternals. A gay Pride and Prejudice on Fire Island with Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang!”
The project will be released exclusively on Hulu in the US and on the Disney Plus Star brand internationally.
The film was initially scheduled to premiere on the short-lived video streaming platform Quibi.
THIS IS MY JURASSIC WORLD. THIS IS MY ETERNALS. A GAY PRIDE AND PREJUDICE ON FIRE ISLAND WITH @ihatejoelkim AND BOWEN YANG! https://t.co/CEdp4jNND5
— Andrew Ahn (@AndrewAhnFilms) June 30, 2021
Booster also opened up about the film in a series of tweets back in 2020.
“For the last couple of years I’ve been threatening to pitch a gay Pride and Prejudice adaptation that takes place entirely on Fire Island and I finally found a platform foolish enough to do it,” tweeted Joel.
This isn’t the first time Booster and Yang collaborated on a project.
Earlier this year, the two comedians joined forces on the Joy F*ck Club podcast to talk about their friendship origins.
During the episode, Booster confided in Yang that he was his first gay Asian friend.
“I think [you’re] the first other gay Asian friend that I have ever had. I think meeting you and becoming friends with you affected the trajectory of my own life in the ways I saw myself,” he exclaimed.
“There’s a sort of thing that happens, especially when you’re a double minority, that really makes you feel [alone], especially when your socialized to believe you’re the only one. Your friendship has been life-changing to me.”
“I feel the same”, Yang replied. “With you, it was very, very natural.”
We’re going to need this film ASAP!