Tommy Hilfiger reimagine the classics with Romeo Hunte

Tommy Hilfiger reimagine and remix iconic pieces in new capsule collection TOMMY X ROMEO.

Themes of deconstruction and rebuilding, remixing and customising, and the fusion of legacy and new age, all run throughout the new vibrant collection from Hilfiger and Hunte.

Trenches are blended and patch-worked together with a mix of materials. Puffer jackets are equipped with multiple zippers for effortless alterations on every wear, and the colour pallet is simply delicious.

Much like the collections themes, the collaboration is a part of the People’s Place Program set in place by Hilfiger to nurture and support the new wave of creative talent.

Speaking on this initiative, Hilfiger expressed “As a young, upcoming designer, I was lucky to be guided by incredible leaders who made a huge impact on my career. I am passionate about passing that on, mentoring the next generation of design talent.

I’ve been supportive of and worked with Romeo Hunte for over five years. He is one of those truly exceptional newcomers – someone you know is going to make an impact as soon as you see his work. I’m really proud of our capsule – it’s truly a meeting point of our two worlds. Together we’ve really focused on passing the mic to the next generation of BIPOC creatives and thought leaders to increase representation and amplify their talent globally. Through the People’s Place Program, we want to give them a true platform to shine.”

Hunte adds “Tommy has been such a supportive mentor to me over the years. Reinvention is a fundamental part of my design DNA, so pushing the boundaries of the brand’s archives has been an incredibly creative and meaningful experience. We also wanted to take this concept further, challenging the status quo from the design process to the campaign and the crew to re-imagine and redefine the future. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved and hope to inspire the next generation of talent to dream big”.

Explore and shop the collection at Tommy.com

and at RomeoHunte.com