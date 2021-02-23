MATCHESFASHION brings the much needed sunshine and joy with their unveiling of their new Spring/Summer collection story campaign.

Themes of friendship, celebration and optimism radiate effortlessly throughout MATCHESFASHION’s latest editorial. Photographer Pablo Di Prima captures a diverse assortment of models in an intimate and domesticated setting, giving hope to hopefully a better summer ahead. The underlining message is to ‘Express Yourself’ in the most authentic and positive way.



Simon Chilvers, Creative Director at MATCHESFASHION, expressed his excitement at the campaign, saying ‘One of fashion’s many functions in our lives is to offer us not just fantastic things to wear but also to inspire us with new ideas, concepts, stories. For our SS21 collection story, we felt at his particular moment that many people would also be looking to designers for optimism, things to wear that make them smile. To realise a campaign around these themes, we worked closely with photographer and artist Pablo Di Prima – a fantastic emerging talent. The idea was to bring to our audience a mood that would encourage a sense of self expression through clothes, the idea of dressing yourself but also for your friends, and ultimately to find all the pleasures that when it’s at its very best fashion should bring’.

