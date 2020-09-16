DKNY launch fall 2020 campaign #DKNYSTATEOFMIND

The campaign aims to amplify individual voices from around the globe.

DKNY draws inspiration from the power of speech in their new AW20 campaign, which focuses on the importance of an individual’s words and their ability to connect with people around the world.

To launch the campaign, DKNY identified a mixture of individuals who’s words of independence, love and resilience embody the #DKNYSTATEOFMIND ideology including Aiden Curtiss, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Ansolet Rossouw and Indira Scott.

As well as celebrities, DKNY also recognised change-making individuals across industries such as sports, fashion and music.

Each campaign member received a one-of-a-kind #DKNYSTATEOFMIND sweatshirt, made personal with a self-authored quote to align with their individual perspectives.

As well as the personalised sweatshirts, DKNY have developed limited edition gender-neutral hoodies customised with the brand’s own #DKNYSTATEOFMIND principles which are available to buy exclusively at DKNY.com