Exclusive: LaLa Ri reflects on “surreal” Drag Race experience

Thanks to her charismatic as hell confessionals and relentless skills as an entertainter, LaLa Ri quickly emerged as a fan-favourite on this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Even when she flopped – as witnessed from her Bag Ball ‘Eleganza’ – she made it iconic, leading to one of the season’s most epic lip-sync showdowns. She gave us The LaLa Ri Experience, honey!

In episode seven, the star lost her place in the competition after failing to impress with her segment on Bossy Rossy: The RuBoot, titled I’m Pregnant With My Imaginary Boyfriend’s Baby.

Although she wanted to advance further in the competition, LaLa feels honoured to have made her mark on the franchise.

“This feeling is beyond amazing! Quite surreal sometimes. I have to constantly pinch myself and say I’m a RuGirl!” she tells GAY TIMES. “Sashay away is definitely not a phrase we want to hear, but I didn’t feel down about it.

“I thought to myself, ‘Job well done!’ I didn’t win that $100,000 or crown, but like Ru said in a previous episode, we’re all winners!”

Looking back on her time on the series, LaLa says she’s proud of being “unapologetically” herself the entire time: “I showcased the good, the bad bags, and the ugly cry! I gave the world The LaLa Ri Experience!”

LaLa is also “astonished” at the overwhelmingly positive reception from fans, saying: “I’m so grateful for all of it. I wish I could hug each person.

“I could never thank them enough. To go from less than 5000 followers to over a 100,000 on Instagram was mind-blowing for me. I love you all!”

Post Drag Race, LaLa reveals that she’s going to “create more content for social media” and – when the coronavirus pandemic dies down – travel around the world to showcase the fierceness of The LaLa Experience in person.

When it comes to her future on the franchise, LaLa is determined to stomp back into that werkroom for All Stars and sashay away with a crown. “I’m working on my sewing skills,” she admits. “They won’t get me next time around!”

You thought that was it?! LaLa adds: “I’m also starting to dabble into music. I recently released a song called Bad Bitch Tip featuring Ocean Kelly available everywhere. I’m working on a lot more music, so be on the lookout for that.”

The 13th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Friday in the United States on VH1, with episodes premiering the day after in the UK on Netflix.

Listen to LaLa Ri’s infectious new single here or below.