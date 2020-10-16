ChelseaBoy gives a stellar impression of Joe Exotic for Drag Race Holland’s first Snatch Game

The girls are shaking!

Drag Race Holland hosted their first-ever Snatch Game and we are living for ChelseBoy’s impersonation of the controversial star.

The Dutch queen went full out, wearing his unforgettable mullet hairstyle, flashy clothes, and signature southern accent.

In the clip, the queen is shown staying 100% in character while answering how Joe has left prison.

“That’s damn right, I’ll tell you something else. I got the f*** out of there, because, you know what? Somebody’s gotta feed the f***ing tigers.”

Other impersonations included singer/presenter Patty Brard, Dutch singer Annie Schilder, Flemish children’s superhero Mega Mega Mindy, reality star Michella Cox and Dutch singer Ryanne van Dorst.

The infamous zookeeper became a household name earlier this year after Netflix dropped the documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

The insane series chronicles the life of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, and his disturbing feuds with fellow “big cat” conservationists such as Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and conspiring to murder Baskin.

With Snatch Game complete, Drag Race Holland is one step closer to finding its next drag superstar.

Watch a clip of ChelseaBoy’s impersonation below.

Drag Race Holland continues weekly on Thursdays at 11pm on WOW Presents Plus.