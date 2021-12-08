Zendaya wants to direct a “love story about two Black girls”

In a recent conversation, Zendaya sat down with her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo for her Interview cover story.

The star took to discussing new projects such as starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in the sci-fi hit Dune, before revealing more about her reprisal as M.J. opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While chatting about next step ventures, the 25-year-old admitted she is hopeful about making her directorial debut.

The award-winning actress shared that she doesn’t “necessarily have a plan”, but the prospect of directing a new movie is something that “excites” her.

Fellow on-screen actor Domingo nudged the Dune star for further detail and Zendaya revealed she would like to make “a simple love story about two Black girls”.

The American actress has previously taken on an LGBTQ+ role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria which garnered praise for its authentic and gritty portrayal.

Expanding on her future goal, Zendaya told Domingo about the details she had in mind for her movie outline: “I don’t want it to be rooted in anything. Just a story about two people falling in love. Something simple, beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love”.

If you ask us, it looks like the Euphoria star is refusing to subscribe to the trauma laden stereotype we often see piled in LGBTQ+ films.

Zendaya opened further about her decision in wanting to create a positive queer movie. “I haven’t seen that without it dealing more with the traumatic side of things — which is really important to talk about,” she explains.

“I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are.”