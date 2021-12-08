Zendaya wants to direct a “love story about two Black girls”

The Euphoria actress has opened up about her ambition to film a romance movie revolving around two Black women.
In a recent conversation, Zendaya sat down with her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo for her Interview cover story.
The star took to discussing new projects such as starring opposite Timothée Chalamet in the sci-fi hit Dune, before revealing more about her reprisal as M.J. opposite Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
While chatting about next step ventures, the 25-year-old admitted she is hopeful about making her directorial debut.
The award-winning actress shared that she doesn’t “necessarily have a plan”, but the prospect of directing a new movie is something that “excites” her.
Fellow on-screen actor Domingo nudged the Dune star for further detail and Zendaya revealed she would like to make “a simple love story about two Black girls”.
The American actress has previously taken on an LGBTQ+ role as Rue in HBO’s Euphoria which garnered praise for its authentic and gritty portrayal.
Expanding on her future goal, Zendaya told Domingo about the details she had in mind for her movie outline: “I don’t want it to be rooted in anything. Just a story about two people falling in love. Something simple, beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love”.
If you ask us, it looks like the Euphoria star is refusing to subscribe to the trauma laden stereotype we often see piled in LGBTQ+ films.
Zendaya opened further about her decision in wanting to create a positive queer movie. “I haven’t seen that without it dealing more with the traumatic side of things — which is really important to talk about,” she explains.
“I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are.”
Zendaya has been proving her allyship to the LGBTQ+ community. Earlier this year the Spider-Man star advocated on behalf of the transgender community.
The 25-year-old sat down with British Vogue to discuss her impressive career and took the opportunity to voice her political views.
Zendaya then went on to discuss feminism and shared that she thinks it needs to include “women that look like you, women who don’t look like you, women whose experiences are different than you.”
She believes feminism must be intersectional, adding: “That means black women, that means trans women, that means all women.”
In 2020, Zendaya made history as the youngest ever Emmy recipient for the coming-of-age HBO series Euphoria.
After making her name under the Disney brand, most recognisably in Shake It Off and K.C Undercover, the actress moved onto the big screen; cementing her name as a serious contender with Marvel’s Spider-Man and for her performance in the musical The Greatest Showman.
In her acceptance speech, Zendaya thanked her family, friends and fellow cast members, saying: “I just want to say thank you to the TV Academy, to all the other incredible women in this category, I admire you all so much, this is pretty crazy.
“To the incredible cast and crew of Euphoria, I’m so lucky to go to work with you every day and I’m inspired by everything you do.
“And to Sam Levinson, I appreciate you so much and you’re my family, I’m so grateful for Rue, I’m so grateful that you trusted me with your story, and I hope I can continue to do you proud.”
Season two of Euphoria arrives on 9 January and the trailer can be watched below or by clicking here.
It will air weekly from 10 January in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW, which you can subscribe to by clicking here.