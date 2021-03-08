Over two months in and only five queens have left – what’s happening with Drag Race season 13?

This season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has been one for the herstory books. Not a joke, just a fact. On January 1 2020, viewers were introduced to thirteen fierce new competitors from across the United States – including acclaimed make-up artist, entertainer and former GAY TIMES cover star Gottmik, who became the franchise’s first ever transgender male contestant. Over the course of nine weeks, the queens have gooped us to the high heavens with multiple lip-sync smackdowns, show-stopping runways and – because this is a competition series with mothertucking drag queens – drama and conflama that will inevitably be turned into sickening merchandise. Yes, we will be purchasing!

However, this season has been a biiit of a conundrum for viewers due to its rather slow pace, especially when compared to the current season of Drag Race UK. March marks the third month since the season stomped onto our screens, and only five contestants have heard the dreaded “sashay away” farewell from RuPaul, leaving eight more competitors to battle it out for the crown, sceptre and one hundred thousands doollahz. Although the season boasts a rare double shantay, thanks to Symone and Kandy Muse’s killer lip-sync showdown, and three individual premieres, it still feels like there is no end in sight – which is okay with us, because y’know, more Drag Race. According to Netflix, this season will tie season three as the longest-running instalment in the show’s herstory with 16 episodes – whether that includes the COVID special remains to be seen. Here are our theories as to why Drag Race has taken a slower pace for its latest season.